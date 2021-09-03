KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.20. 3,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,091,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Specifically, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $59,048.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,929,636 shares of company stock worth $138,624,202.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KNBE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.