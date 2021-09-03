Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $304.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $380.00 to $304.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $295.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.43. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

