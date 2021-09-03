Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,003 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

