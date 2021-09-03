Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14,710.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 891,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,693,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

