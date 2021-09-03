Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 997 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 781.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

