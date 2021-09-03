Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

