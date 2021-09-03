Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 17,090 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.