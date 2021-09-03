American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 98,717 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,717 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.32% of Acuity Brands worth $88,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $179.83 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

