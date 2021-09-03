Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

NYSE KTB opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.