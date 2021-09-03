Brokerages Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.78). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth $26,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Tricida stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.30. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

