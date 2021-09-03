Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $167,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTRK opened at $12.48 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $232.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ontrak by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

