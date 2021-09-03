Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $182,850.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $182,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OTRK stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

