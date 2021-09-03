Insider Selling: Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fossil Group stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.90 million, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

