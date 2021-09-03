Alison S. Rand Sells 1,500 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PRI opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 27.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after buying an additional 114,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upped their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

