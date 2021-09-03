Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,976,000 after acquiring an additional 197,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after acquiring an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Wedbush dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

