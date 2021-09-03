Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $246.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $246.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.09.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $208.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average is $207.83. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

