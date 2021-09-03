Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.67. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 71.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

