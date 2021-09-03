Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,829,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 889,568 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,550,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 205,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 518,704 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

