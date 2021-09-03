Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,946 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $100,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $94.80 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

