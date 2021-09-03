Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,928 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NYSE:LVS opened at $44.01 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

