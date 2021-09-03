DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,479 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in VMware by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.98. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

