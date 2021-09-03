Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

AMBA opened at $132.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

