Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 4,654 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 63.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

