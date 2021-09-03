Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Expedia Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $143.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

