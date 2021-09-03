Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,961,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

