Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158,317 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPL were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $4,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

