Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,600 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Terex were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

