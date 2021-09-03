Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Premier were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

