Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,884 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Buckle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Buckle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

BKE stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

