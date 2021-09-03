US Bancorp DE Buys 3,795 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

