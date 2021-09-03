Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 962 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $183.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.23 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.54.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

