Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $126.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

