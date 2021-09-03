Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

