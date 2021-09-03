The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.18. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

