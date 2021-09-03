Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 81,628 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

