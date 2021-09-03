Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 227.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Perficient stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

