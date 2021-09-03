Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,271 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 353,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 117,340 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,978.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.