GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 66,429 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,429 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Exterran worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exterran by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

