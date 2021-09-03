GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $520,000 in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NHC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 28.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in National HealthCare by 17.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 28.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 87.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $73.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

