GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $520,000 in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NHC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 28.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in National HealthCare by 17.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 28.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 87.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $73.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
