US Bancorp DE Sells 3,274 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $12,659,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $94.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

