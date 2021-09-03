US Bancorp DE Acquires 255 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Chemed worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,766 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $485.08 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.07 and a 200 day moving average of $472.28.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

