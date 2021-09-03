Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.