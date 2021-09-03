Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $159.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected figures. Year-over-year growth at CER were extremely robust. Sales improved across all operating segments and geographies on strong recovery from the pandemic. Despite some ongoing COVID-19 pressure, the company expects continued improvement in procedure volume recovery through the second half of 2021. Strong margin expansion was another upside. Yet, EMEA sales were down 7.3% compared to the 2019 comparable quarter with continued pressure related to the pandemic being a factor. The company is also concerned about the fact that Asia Pacific business got adversely impacted late in the second quarter by channel inventory contraction in knee and hip categories within China. Leveraged balance sheet is a concern. In the past year, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.48.

ZBH stock opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.07. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

