Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 372,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

