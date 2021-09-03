Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $43.06 price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.03.

PDRDY opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

