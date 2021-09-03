Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$162.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.90.

Shares of TRI opened at $119.44 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

