106,705 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NiSource by 34.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NiSource by 16.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

