17,978 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $153.31 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

