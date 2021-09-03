Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.