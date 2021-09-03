Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of El Pollo Loco worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

LOCO opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $661.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

